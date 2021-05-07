Earnings results for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy last posted its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company earned $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Kosmos Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Kosmos Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.15%. The high price target for KOS is $4.50 and the low price target for KOS is $1.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Kosmos Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

In the past three months, Kosmos Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.45% of the stock of Kosmos Energy is held by insiders. 80.36% of the stock of Kosmos Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS



Earnings for Kosmos Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Kosmos Energy is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kosmos Energy is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kosmos Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

