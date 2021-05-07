Earnings results for Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.05.

Lear last announced its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm earned $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has generated $13.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.2. Lear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Lear will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $177.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.67%. The high price target for LEA is $216.00 and the low price target for LEA is $113.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $177.46, Lear has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $192.21. Lear has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear has a dividend yield of 0.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lear has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lear is 7.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lear will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.95% next year. This indicates that Lear will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lear (NYSE:LEA)

In the past three months, Lear insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,535,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Lear is held by insiders. 92.77% of the stock of Lear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lear (NYSE:LEA



Earnings for Lear are expected to grow by 180.86% in the coming year, from $5.12 to $14.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Lear is 109.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.85. The P/E ratio of Lear is 109.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 69.40. Lear has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lear has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

