Earnings results for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust last posted its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Lexington Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Lexington Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.41%. The high price target for LXP is $12.50 and the low price target for LXP is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lexington Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.25, Lexington Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $12.20. Lexington Realty Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lexington Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 53.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lexington Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.11% next year. This indicates that Lexington Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

In the past three months, Lexington Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Lexington Realty Trust is held by insiders. 90.37% of the stock of Lexington Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP



Earnings for Lexington Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -1.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 20.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.85. The P/E ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 20.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. Lexington Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

