Earnings results for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Liberty Broadband last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.1. Liberty Broadband has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Liberty Broadband will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $185.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.63%. The high price target for LBRDA is $211.00 and the low price target for LBRDA is $160.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Liberty Broadband has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $185.33, Liberty Broadband has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $157.55. Liberty Broadband has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Broadband does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

In the past three months, Liberty Broadband insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $309,300.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.32% of the stock of Liberty Broadband is held by insiders. Only 12.08% of the stock of Liberty Broadband is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA



Earnings for Liberty Broadband are expected to grow by 48.63% in the coming year, from $7.67 to $11.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Liberty Broadband is 128.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.85. The P/E ratio of Liberty Broadband is 128.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.90. Liberty Broadband has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

