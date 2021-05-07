Earnings results for Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Liberty TripAdvisor last released its earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $116 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty TripAdvisor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Liberty TripAdvisor.

Dividend Strength: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty TripAdvisor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

In the past three months, Liberty TripAdvisor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB



The P/E ratio of Liberty TripAdvisor is -9.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liberty TripAdvisor has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

