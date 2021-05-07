Earnings results for Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Luminex last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business earned $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Luminex has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.6. Luminex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luminex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.24%. The high price target for LMNX is $37.00 and the low price target for LMNX is $37.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Luminex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.00, Luminex has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $36.91. Luminex has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex has a dividend yield of 1.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Luminex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Luminex will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.44% next year. This indicates that Luminex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

In the past three months, Luminex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $172,264.00 in company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Luminex is held by insiders. 88.09% of the stock of Luminex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX



Earnings for Luminex are expected to grow by 104.55% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Luminex is 94.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Luminex is 94.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.50. Luminex has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

