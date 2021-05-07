Earnings results for Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Marcus & Millichap last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The business earned $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Marcus & Millichap has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Marcus & Millichap will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.37%. The high price target for MMI is $28.00 and the low price target for MMI is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Marcus & Millichap has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Marcus & Millichap has a forecasted downside of 23.4% from its current price of $36.54. Marcus & Millichap has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap does not currently pay a dividend. Marcus & Millichap does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

In the past three months, Marcus & Millichap insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,229,987.00 in company stock. 41.30% of the stock of Marcus & Millichap is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.21% of the stock of Marcus & Millichap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI



Earnings for Marcus & Millichap are expected to grow by 87.10% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Marcus & Millichap is 36.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Marcus & Millichap is 36.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. Marcus & Millichap has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

