Earnings results for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Marriott International last released its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International has generated $6.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.0. Marriott International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Marriott International will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marriott International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $127.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.54%. The high price target for MAR is $158.00 and the low price target for MAR is $86.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marriott International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $127.56, Marriott International has a forecasted downside of 10.5% from its current price of $142.59. Marriott International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International does not currently pay a dividend. Marriott International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

In the past three months, Marriott International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,818,947.00 in company stock. Only 12.77% of the stock of Marriott International is held by insiders. 57.71% of the stock of Marriott International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR



Earnings for Marriott International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Marriott International is 269.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Marriott International is 269.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.90. Marriott International has a P/B Ratio of 66.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

