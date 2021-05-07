Earnings results for MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

Mednax, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

MEDNAX last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business earned $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year. MEDNAX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. MEDNAX will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MEDNAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.13%. The high price target for MD is $28.00 and the low price target for MD is $14.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MEDNAX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, MEDNAX has a forecasted downside of 27.1% from its current price of $26.76. MEDNAX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX does not currently pay a dividend. MEDNAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

In the past three months, MEDNAX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,540,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of MEDNAX is held by insiders. 95.74% of the stock of MEDNAX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD



Earnings for MEDNAX are expected to grow by 25.93% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of MEDNAX is -3.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MEDNAX is -3.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MEDNAX has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MEDNAX has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

