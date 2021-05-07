Earnings results for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Meridian Bioscience last posted its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm earned $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92 million. Meridian Bioscience has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Meridian Bioscience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Meridian Bioscience will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Meridian Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.14%. The high price target for VIVO is $34.00 and the low price target for VIVO is $32.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Meridian Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

In the past three months, Meridian Bioscience insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,479,872.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Meridian Bioscience is held by insiders. 88.33% of the stock of Meridian Bioscience is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO



Earnings for Meridian Bioscience are expected to decrease by -11.57% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Meridian Bioscience is 17.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Meridian Bioscience is 17.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.50. Meridian Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

