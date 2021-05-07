Earnings results for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

ModivCare last announced its earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ModivCare has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.4. ModivCare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. ModivCare will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for ModivCare.

Dividend Strength: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare does not currently pay a dividend. ModivCare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

In the past three months, ModivCare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of ModivCare is held by insiders. 99.07% of the stock of ModivCare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV



Earnings for ModivCare are expected to decrease by -13.96% in the coming year, from $7.52 to $6.47 per share. The P/E ratio of ModivCare is 71.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of ModivCare is 71.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.50. ModivCare has a PEG Ratio of 2.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ModivCare has a P/B Ratio of 5.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

