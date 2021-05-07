Earnings results for MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/07/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

MSG Networks last issued its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm earned $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MSG Networks has generated $2.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. MSG Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MSG Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.58%. The high price target for MSGN is $20.00 and the low price target for MSGN is $8.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MSG Networks has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.17, MSG Networks has a forecasted downside of 20.6% from its current price of $15.32. MSG Networks has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks does not currently pay a dividend. MSG Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

In the past three months, MSG Networks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.33% of the stock of MSG Networks is held by insiders. 84.01% of the stock of MSG Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MSG Networks



Earnings for MSG Networks are expected to decrease by -10.76% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of MSG Networks is 5.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of MSG Networks is 5.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.90.

