Earnings results for Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Myers Industries last posted its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Myers Industries has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Myers Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Myers Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.06%. The high price target for MYE is $25.00 and the low price target for MYE is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Myers Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, Myers Industries has a forecasted downside of 16.1% from its current price of $22.04. Myers Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Myers Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Myers Industries is 69.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Myers Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.94% next year. This indicates that Myers Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

In the past three months, Myers Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $69,120.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Myers Industries is held by insiders. 88.53% of the stock of Myers Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE



Earnings for Myers Industries are expected to grow by 16.48% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Myers Industries is 20.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Myers Industries is 20.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.59. Myers Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

