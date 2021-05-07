Earnings results for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

NanoString Technologies last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company earned $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year. NanoString Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. NanoString Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.14%. The high price target for NSTG is $80.00 and the low price target for NSTG is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NanoString Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.60, NanoString Technologies has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $64.03. NanoString Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. NanoString Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

In the past three months, NanoString Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,111,682.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of NanoString Technologies is held by insiders. 98.33% of the stock of NanoString Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG



Earnings for NanoString Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($2.05) per share. The P/E ratio of NanoString Technologies is -37.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NanoString Technologies is -37.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NanoString Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 22.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

