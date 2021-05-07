Earnings results for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

National Health Investors last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has generated $5.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. National Health Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. National Health Investors will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Health Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.85%. The high price target for NHI is $77.00 and the low price target for NHI is $40.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

National Health Investors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.78, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.44, National Health Investors has a forecasted downside of 7.9% from its current price of $71.02. National Health Investors has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.29%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Health Investors has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Health Investors is 80.18%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, National Health Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.05% in the coming year. This indicates that National Health Investors may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

In the past three months, National Health Investors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.74% of the stock of National Health Investors is held by insiders. 65.72% of the stock of National Health Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI



Earnings for National Health Investors are expected to grow by 1.07% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.65 per share. The P/E ratio of National Health Investors is 16.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of National Health Investors is 16.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. National Health Investors has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here