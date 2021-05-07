Earnings results for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46.

Nikola last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Nikola has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nikola has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Nikola will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nikola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 205.72%. The high price target for NKLA is $79.00 and the low price target for NKLA is $13.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nikola has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Nikola has a forecasted upside of 205.7% from its current price of $10.14. Nikola has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola does not currently pay a dividend. Nikola does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

In the past three months, Nikola insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,614,997.00 in company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Nikola is held by insiders. Only 10.69% of the stock of Nikola is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA



Earnings for Nikola are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.51) per share. Nikola has a P/B Ratio of 53.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

