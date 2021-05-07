Earnings results for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

NortonLifeLock last announced its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm earned $639 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. NortonLifeLock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NortonLifeLock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.41%. The high price target for NLOK is $27.00 and the low price target for NLOK is $19.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NortonLifeLock has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.44, NortonLifeLock has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $20.82. NortonLifeLock has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock pays a meaningful dividend of 2.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NortonLifeLock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NortonLifeLock is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NortonLifeLock will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.59% next year. This indicates that NortonLifeLock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

In the past three months, NortonLifeLock insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of NortonLifeLock is held by insiders. 91.14% of the stock of NortonLifeLock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK



Earnings for NortonLifeLock are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of NortonLifeLock is 4.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of NortonLifeLock is 4.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 51.13. NortonLifeLock has a PEG Ratio of 2.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NortonLifeLock has a P/B Ratio of 1,041.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

