Earnings results for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Novavax last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax has generated ($5.80) earnings per share over the last year. Novavax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novavax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $229.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.11%. The high price target for NVAX is $338.00 and the low price target for NVAX is $38.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Novavax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $229.64, Novavax has a forecasted upside of 33.1% from its current price of $172.52. Novavax has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax does not currently pay a dividend. Novavax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

In the past three months, Novavax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,420,938.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Novavax is held by insiders. 49.91% of the stock of Novavax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX



Earnings for Novavax are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.49) to $17.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Novavax is -33.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Novavax is -33.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

