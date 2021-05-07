Earnings results for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Nuance Communications last issued its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nuance Communications has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.8. Nuance Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nuance Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.46%. The high price target for NUAN is $65.00 and the low price target for NUAN is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nuance Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.83, Nuance Communications has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $53.08. Nuance Communications has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Nuance Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

In the past three months, Nuance Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,317,109.00 in company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of Nuance Communications is held by insiders. 97.93% of the stock of Nuance Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN



Earnings for Nuance Communications are expected to grow by 37.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Nuance Communications is 530.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Nuance Communications is 530.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.35. Nuance Communications has a PEG Ratio of 24.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nuance Communications has a P/B Ratio of 13.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

