Earnings results for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22.

Oak Street Health last announced its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company earned $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. Its revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Oak Street Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Oak Street Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Oak Street Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.84%. The high price target for OSH is $79.00 and the low price target for OSH is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health does not currently pay a dividend. Oak Street Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

In the past three months, Oak Street Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $427,264,971.00 in company stock. Only 5.66% of the stock of Oak Street Health is held by insiders. 66.59% of the stock of Oak Street Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH



Earnings for Oak Street Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.63) to ($0.50) per share.

