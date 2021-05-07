Earnings results for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Ocugen last released its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Ocugen has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year. Ocugen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Ocugen will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ocugen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 49.90%. The high price target for OCGN is $10.00 and the low price target for OCGN is $0.70. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ocugen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.80, Ocugen has a forecasted downside of 49.9% from its current price of $9.58. Ocugen has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen does not currently pay a dividend. Ocugen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

In the past three months, Ocugen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,390,799.00 in company stock. Only 3.54% of the stock of Ocugen is held by insiders. Only 8.53% of the stock of Ocugen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN



Earnings for Ocugen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Ocugen is -6.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ocugen is -6.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ocugen has a P/B Ratio of 45.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

