Earnings results for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

OptimizeRx last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. OptimizeRx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OptimizeRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.08%. The high price target for OPRX is $85.00 and the low price target for OPRX is $54.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OptimizeRx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.75, OptimizeRx has a forecasted upside of 39.1% from its current price of $50.15. OptimizeRx has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx does not currently pay a dividend. OptimizeRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

In the past three months, OptimizeRx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,688,000.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of OptimizeRx is held by insiders. 62.41% of the stock of OptimizeRx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX



Earnings for OptimizeRx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of OptimizeRx is -131.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OptimizeRx is -131.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OptimizeRx has a P/B Ratio of 15.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

