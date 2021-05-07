Earnings results for Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paya in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.11%. The high price target for PAYA is $18.00 and the low price target for PAYA is $14.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paya has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.40, Paya has a forecasted upside of 46.1% from its current price of $10.54. Paya has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya does not currently pay a dividend. Paya does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

In the past three months, Paya insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Paya is held by insiders. 41.21% of the stock of Paya is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA



Earnings for Paya are expected to grow by 35.71% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Paya is 131.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Paya is 131.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.35. Paya has a P/B Ratio of 95.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here