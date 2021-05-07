Earnings results for PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

PFSweb last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. PFSweb has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. PFSweb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PFSweb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.14%. The high price target for PFSW is $9.50 and the low price target for PFSW is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PFSweb has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.83, PFSweb has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $6.84. PFSweb has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

PFSweb does not currently pay a dividend. PFSweb does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PFSweb insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of PFSweb is held by insiders. 57.22% of the stock of PFSweb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PFSweb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -57.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -57.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PFSweb has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

