Earnings results for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Plymouth Industrial REIT last announced its earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.64. Plymouth Industrial REIT has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year. Plymouth Industrial REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Plymouth Industrial REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.19%. The high price target for PLYM is $17.00 and the low price target for PLYM is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Plymouth Industrial REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Plymouth Industrial REIT is 40.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Plymouth Industrial REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.69% next year. This indicates that Plymouth Industrial REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

In the past three months, Plymouth Industrial REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Plymouth Industrial REIT is held by insiders. 70.41% of the stock of Plymouth Industrial REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM



Earnings for Plymouth Industrial REIT are expected to decrease by -2.72% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Plymouth Industrial REIT is -10.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

