Earnings results for Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Prospect Capital last posted its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business earned $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Prospect Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prospect Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.51%. The high price target for PSEC is $4.50 and the low price target for PSEC is $4.50. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Prospect Capital has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Prospect Capital has a forecasted downside of 44.5% from its current price of $8.11. Prospect Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Prospect Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prospect Capital is 100.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Prospect Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 98.63% in the coming year. This indicates that Prospect Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

In the past three months, Prospect Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.80% of the stock of Prospect Capital is held by insiders. Only 10.26% of the stock of Prospect Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC



Earnings for Prospect Capital are expected to grow by 10.61% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Prospect Capital is 23.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Prospect Capital is 23.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. Prospect Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

