Earnings results for Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/07/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.25.

Analyst Opinion on Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qualigen Therapeutics in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Qualigen Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

In the past three months, Qualigen Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $33,966.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 15.40% of the stock of Qualigen Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 3.50% of the stock of Qualigen Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN



Earnings for Qualigen Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Qualigen Therapeutics is -0.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

