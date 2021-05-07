Earnings results for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Qurate Retail last released its quarterly earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The business earned $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Its revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qurate Retail has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Qurate Retail has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Qurate Retail will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.86%. The high price target for QRTEA is $16.00 and the low price target for QRTEA is $9.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail does not currently pay a dividend. Qurate Retail does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

In the past three months, Qurate Retail insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.79% of the stock of Qurate Retail is held by insiders. 87.19% of the stock of Qurate Retail is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)



Earnings for Qurate Retail are expected to grow by 3.64% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is 7.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is 7.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.40. Qurate Retail has a PEG Ratio of 0.92. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Qurate Retail has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

