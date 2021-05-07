Earnings results for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Qurate Retail last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $4.45 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Qurate Retail has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Qurate Retail will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Qurate Retail.

Dividend Strength: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail does not currently pay a dividend. Qurate Retail does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

In the past three months, Qurate Retail insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Qurate Retail is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB



The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is 7.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Qurate Retail is 7.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.40. Qurate Retail has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here