Earnings results for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22.

Rackspace Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business earned $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. Rackspace Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rackspace Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Rackspace Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rackspace Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.96%. The high price target for RXT is $44.00 and the low price target for RXT is $24.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Rackspace Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

In the past three months, Rackspace Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,640,585.00 in company stock. 78.32% of the stock of Rackspace Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT



Earnings for Rackspace Technology are expected to grow by 35.44% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $1.07 per share.

