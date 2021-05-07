Earnings results for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.81.

Radius Health last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million. Radius Health has generated ($2.89) earnings per share over the last year. Radius Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Radius Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radius Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.82%. The high price target for RDUS is $33.00 and the low price target for RDUS is $14.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Radius Health has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.11, Radius Health has a forecasted upside of 23.8% from its current price of $20.28. Radius Health has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health does not currently pay a dividend. Radius Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

In the past three months, Radius Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,726.00 in company stock. Only 2.92% of the stock of Radius Health is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS



Earnings for Radius Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.31) to ($1.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Radius Health is -8.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

