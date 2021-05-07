Earnings results for RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

RadNet last announced its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. Its revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. RadNet has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. RadNet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. RadNet will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RadNet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.89%. The high price target for RDNT is $26.00 and the low price target for RDNT is $23.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RadNet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, RadNet has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $22.92. RadNet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet does not currently pay a dividend. RadNet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

In the past three months, RadNet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,027,575.00 in company stock. Only 5.77% of the stock of RadNet is held by insiders. 67.46% of the stock of RadNet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT



Earnings for RadNet are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of RadNet is -109.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RadNet is -109.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RadNet has a P/B Ratio of 4.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

