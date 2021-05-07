Earnings results for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Repay last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company earned $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Repay has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Repay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Repay will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.34%. The high price target for RPAY is $31.00 and the low price target for RPAY is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Repay has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.92, Repay has a forecasted upside of 31.3% from its current price of $21.26. Repay has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay does not currently pay a dividend. Repay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

In the past three months, Repay insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $468,800.00 in company stock. Only 16.54% of the stock of Repay is held by insiders. 93.11% of the stock of Repay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY



Earnings for Repay are expected to decrease by -39.29% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Repay is -62.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Repay is -62.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Repay has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

