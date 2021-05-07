Earnings results for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.15.

Revance Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. The firm earned $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Revance Therapeutics has generated ($3.67) earnings per share over the last year. Revance Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Revance Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Revance Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.44%. The high price target for RVNC is $45.00 and the low price target for RVNC is $35.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Revance Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.75, Revance Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 38.4% from its current price of $27.99. Revance Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Revance Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

In the past three months, Revance Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $842,273.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Revance Therapeutics is held by insiders. 74.35% of the stock of Revance Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC



Earnings for Revance Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.50) to ($3.58) per share. The P/E ratio of Revance Therapeutics is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Revance Therapeutics is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Revance Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here