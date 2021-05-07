Earnings results for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers last released its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.86%. The high price target for RBA is $80.00 and the low price target for RBA is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.20, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $66.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is 48.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.84% next year. This indicates that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

In the past three months, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,054,464.00 in company stock. Only 0.83% of the stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is held by insiders. 80.25% of the stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA



Earnings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers are expected to grow by 16.18% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is 41.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is 41.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a PEG Ratio of 4.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a P/B Ratio of 7.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

