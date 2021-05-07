Earnings results for Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19.

Seer last released its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Seer has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Seer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Seer will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.15%. The high price target for SEER is $75.00 and the low price target for SEER is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer does not currently pay a dividend. Seer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

In the past three months, Seer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,756,635.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER



Earnings for Seer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.74) per share.

