Earnings results for ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

ShockWave Medical last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical has generated ($2.14) earnings per share over the last year. ShockWave Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. ShockWave Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ShockWave Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.63%. The high price target for SWAV is $149.00 and the low price target for SWAV is $23.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ShockWave Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.00, ShockWave Medical has a forecasted downside of 20.6% from its current price of $144.89. ShockWave Medical has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical does not currently pay a dividend. ShockWave Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

In the past three months, ShockWave Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $120,759,196.00 in company stock. Only 15.30% of the stock of ShockWave Medical is held by insiders. 88.84% of the stock of ShockWave Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV



Earnings for ShockWave Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.94) to ($1.10) per share. The P/E ratio of ShockWave Medical is -71.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ShockWave Medical is -71.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ShockWave Medical has a P/B Ratio of 21.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here