Earnings results for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

SmileDirectClub last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. Its revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SmileDirectClub has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. SmileDirectClub has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. SmileDirectClub will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SmileDirectClub in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.48%. The high price target for SDC is $16.00 and the low price target for SDC is $6.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub does not currently pay a dividend. SmileDirectClub does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

In the past three months, SmileDirectClub insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.04% of the stock of SmileDirectClub is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.91% of the stock of SmileDirectClub is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC



Earnings for SmileDirectClub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of SmileDirectClub is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SmileDirectClub is -9.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SmileDirectClub has a P/B Ratio of 6.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

