Earnings results for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Sorrento Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business earned $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics has generated ($2.12) earnings per share over the last year. Sorrento Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 310.13%. The high price target for SRNE is $35.00 and the low price target for SRNE is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sorrento Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

In the past three months, Sorrento Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,243.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Sorrento Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 27.43% of the stock of Sorrento Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE



Earnings for Sorrento Therapeutics are expected to decrease by -36.93% in the coming year, from $5.01 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics is -4.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sorrento Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 35.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

