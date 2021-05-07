Earnings results for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Spectrum Brands last released its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Spectrum Brands has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. Spectrum Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Spectrum Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spectrum Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.90%. The high price target for SPB is $105.00 and the low price target for SPB is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spectrum Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.50, Spectrum Brands has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $91.57. Spectrum Brands has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Spectrum Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spectrum Brands is 40.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Spectrum Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.32% next year. This indicates that Spectrum Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

In the past three months, Spectrum Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Spectrum Brands is held by insiders. 92.61% of the stock of Spectrum Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB



Earnings for Spectrum Brands are expected to grow by 10.58% in the coming year, from $5.01 to $5.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Spectrum Brands is 38.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Spectrum Brands is 38.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.90. Spectrum Brands has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Spectrum Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here