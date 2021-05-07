Earnings results for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.75.

Spire last announced its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company earned $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has generated $3.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.3. Spire has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Spire will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Spire (NYSE:SR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spire in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.19%. The high price target for SR is $78.00 and the low price target for SR is $65.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spire has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.44, Spire has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $76.41. Spire has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Spire has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spire is 69.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Spire will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.91% next year. This indicates that Spire will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spire (NYSE:SR)

In the past three months, Spire insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Spire is held by insiders. 78.08% of the stock of Spire is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spire (NYSE:SR



Earnings for Spire are expected to grow by 6.37% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Spire is 52.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Spire is 52.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.04. Spire has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Spire has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

