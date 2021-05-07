Earnings results for Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Sprott last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm earned $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.9. Sprott has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sprott (NYSE:SII)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sprott in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.48%. The high price target for SII is $49.00 and the low price target for SII is $48.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sprott has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.50, Sprott has a forecasted upside of 6.5% from its current price of $45.55. Sprott has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott pays a meaningful dividend of 2.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sprott has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sprott is 2,350.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Sprott will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.76% next year. This indicates that Sprott will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sprott (NYSE:SII)

In the past three months, Sprott insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.96% of the stock of Sprott is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sprott (NYSE:SII



Earnings for Sprott are expected to grow by 18.02% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Sprott is 59.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Sprott is 59.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09.

