Earnings results for State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

State Auto Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm earned $374.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.30 million. State Auto Financial has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. State Auto Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for State Auto Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.41%. The high price target for STFC is $24.00 and the low price target for STFC is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. State Auto Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of State Auto Financial is 63.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, State Auto Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.57% next year. This indicates that State Auto Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

In the past three months, State Auto Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,158.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of State Auto Financial is held by insiders. Only 33.46% of the stock of State Auto Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings for State Auto Financial are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of State Auto Financial is -20.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of State Auto Financial is -20.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. State Auto Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

