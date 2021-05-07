Earnings results for StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.

StoneX Group last released its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The business earned $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. StoneX Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. StoneX Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StoneX Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.75%. The high price target for SNEX is $70.00 and the low price target for SNEX is $70.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StoneX Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, StoneX Group has a forecasted upside of 9.8% from its current price of $63.78. StoneX Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group does not currently pay a dividend. StoneX Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

In the past three months, StoneX Group insiders have sold 287.86% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $317,250.00 in company stock and sold $1,230,495.00 in company stock. Only 17.65% of the stock of StoneX Group is held by insiders. 70.43% of the stock of StoneX Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX



Earnings for StoneX Group are expected to grow by 21.88% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $8.02 per share. The P/E ratio of StoneX Group is 7.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of StoneX Group is 7.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.10. StoneX Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here