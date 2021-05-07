Earnings results for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Summit Materials last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Summit Materials has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Summit Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Summit Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.56%. The high price target for SUM is $31.00 and the low price target for SUM is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Summit Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Summit Materials has a forecasted downside of 22.6% from its current price of $30.99. Summit Materials has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Summit Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

In the past three months, Summit Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $193,480.00 in company stock. Only 1.54% of the stock of Summit Materials is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM



Earnings for Summit Materials are expected to grow by 16.44% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Materials is 25.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Summit Materials is 25.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.91. Summit Materials has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

