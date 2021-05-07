Earnings results for Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Summit Midstream Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. The firm earned $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Summit Midstream Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Summit Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 37.16%. The high price target for SMLP is $15.00 and the low price target for SMLP is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Summit Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Summit Midstream Partners has a forecasted downside of 37.2% from its current price of $23.87. Summit Midstream Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Summit Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

In the past three months, Summit Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.08% of the stock of Summit Midstream Partners is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP



Earnings for Summit Midstream Partners are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $12.28 to ($1.77) per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Midstream Partners is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Summit Midstream Partners is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Summit Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

