Earnings results for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/07/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Tattooed Chef last issued its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Tattooed Chef has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tattooed Chef has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tattooed Chef in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.99%. The high price target for TTCF is $26.00 and the low price target for TTCF is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tattooed Chef has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Tattooed Chef has a forecasted upside of 27.0% from its current price of $16.93. Tattooed Chef has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef does not currently pay a dividend. Tattooed Chef does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

In the past three months, Tattooed Chef insiders have sold 220.00% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,500,000.00 in company stock and sold $8,000,000.00 in company stock. Only 21.65% of the stock of Tattooed Chef is held by insiders. Only 7.37% of the stock of Tattooed Chef is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF



Earnings for Tattooed Chef are expected to decrease by -43.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.09 per share. Tattooed Chef has a P/B Ratio of 22.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

