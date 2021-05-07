Earnings results for TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

TC Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. TC Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. TC Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TC Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.91%. The high price target for TRP is $75.00 and the low price target for TRP is $49.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TC Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.00, TC Energy has a forecasted upside of 33.9% from its current price of $50.78. TC Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TC Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TC Energy is 81.41%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, TC Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.38% in the coming year. This indicates that TC Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

In the past three months, TC Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 64.75% of the stock of TC Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP



Earnings for TC Energy are expected to grow by 1.28% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of TC Energy is 14.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.86. The P/E ratio of TC Energy is 14.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.05. TC Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TC Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

