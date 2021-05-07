Earnings results for Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Tecnoglass last released its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business earned $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Tecnoglass has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Tecnoglass will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tecnoglass in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.56%. The high price target for TGLS is $14.00 and the low price target for TGLS is $10.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tecnoglass has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Tecnoglass has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $11.70. Tecnoglass has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tecnoglass has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tecnoglass is 15.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tecnoglass will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.46% next year. This indicates that Tecnoglass will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

In the past three months, Tecnoglass insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Tecnoglass is held by insiders. Only 15.64% of the stock of Tecnoglass is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS



Earnings for Tecnoglass are expected to grow by 23.08% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Tecnoglass is 32.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Tecnoglass is 32.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.40. Tecnoglass has a PEG Ratio of 0.36. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Tecnoglass has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here