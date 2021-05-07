Earnings results for TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

TEGNA last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. TEGNA has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. TEGNA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. TEGNA will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TEGNA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.92%. The high price target for TGNA is $20.00 and the low price target for TGNA is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TEGNA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, TEGNA has a forecasted downside of 22.9% from its current price of $20.11. TEGNA has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TEGNA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TEGNA is 20.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TEGNA will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.28% next year. This indicates that TEGNA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

In the past three months, TEGNA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of TEGNA is held by insiders. 88.95% of the stock of TEGNA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA



Earnings for TEGNA are expected to decrease by -24.56% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of TEGNA is 13.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of TEGNA is 13.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.90. TEGNA has a PEG Ratio of 0.86. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. TEGNA has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

